Microsoft Hires Influential AI Figure Mustafa Suleyman to Head up Consumer AI Business

Microsoft has appointed Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, to lead its consumer artificial intelligence business, overseeing products like Copilot, Bing, and Edge browser. Suleyman, known for advocating AI’s potential benefits and addressing its risks, will bring his expertise to Microsoft AI. The tech giant also hired Inflection’s chief scientist and top engineers, signaling its commitment to AI innovation. With partnerships like OpenAI and Mistral, Microsoft aims to strengthen its position in the competitive AI industry. Suleyman’s background in DeepMind, acquired by Google, and his work at Inflection.ai underscore his dedication to ethical AI development, as evidenced by his book “The Coming Wave.”

