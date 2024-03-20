1 in 4 Organizations Shut Down OT Operations Due to Cyberattacks: Survey

A survey by Palo Alto Networks conducted in December 2023 across 16 countries in the Americas, Europe, and the APAC region revealed that three-quarters of nearly 2,000 industrial organization respondents detected malicious cyber activity in their operational technology (OT) environment. Moreover, 24% reported shutting down OT operations due to successful attacks in the past year. These shutdowns result in significant financial losses, including revenue opportunities, damage control costs, and additional security expenses. While most organizations face attack attempts on a weekly to quarterly basis, a notable percentage experiences attacks multiple times daily. Although IT systems are the primary entry point for attacks, 28% reported attacks originating in their OT environment. Over 60% of respondents prioritize initiatives to protect their OT environments, with more than half planning to increase their OT cybersecurity budget in the next two years. However, coordination between IT and OT remains a challenge, with only 43% of respondents reporting a coordinated or constructive relationship, while 39% experience friction, and 18% rarely connect over cybersecurity issues. Additionally, respondents express concerns about the impact of AI on OT infrastructure security, with three-quarters considering AI-enabled attacks critical today, but also believing AI-based security solutions are crucial for detection and prevention.

