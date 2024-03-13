White House Budget Proposal Seeks Cybersecurity Funding Boost 

The White House has unveiled a $7.3 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, with a significant focus on increasing cybersecurity spending. The plan allocates $13 billion in cybersecurity funding across civilian departments and agencies, including a $3 billion budget for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), representing a $103 million increase. This funding is earmarked for various initiatives such as deploying endpoint detection and response tools, enhancing internal cybersecurity capabilities, and bolstering critical infrastructure security coordination. Additionally, the budget proposes expanding the Justice Department’s resources to combat cyber threats, with allocations for the FBI’s cyber response capabilities and the establishment of a new cyber-focused section within the national security division. Investments in AI, cybersecurity, and resilience in the energy sector are also outlined, along with initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare and enterprise security efforts, including the implementation of zero trust architecture and modernization of financial systems.

