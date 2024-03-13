Nozomi Networks Raises $100 Million to Expand Industrial Cybersecurity Business

Nozomi Networks, an industrial and IoT cybersecurity firm, has secured a substantial $100 million Series E funding round, raising its total funding to over $250 million. Mitsubishi Electric and Schneider Electric are among the investors, joining previous backers such as Honeywell and Johnson Controls. The influx of funds will support product development efforts and global market expansion. While Nozomi has not disclosed plans for an IPO, its CEO emphasized the need for security platforms adaptable to diverse environments, amidst increasing cyber threats to critical infrastructure worldwide. Nozomi’s technology safeguards over 105 million OT, IoT, and IT devices globally, with recent innovations including Guardian Air, a security sensor targeting wireless threats in OT and IoT setups. The company’s investor base includes a diverse range of firms like Energize Capital, Samsung, and Porsche Ventures.

