France-based Zama, an open-source cryptography company, announced raising $73 million in a Series A funding round, led by Multicoin Capital and Protocol Labs, among others. Zama specializes in fully homomorphic encryption (FHE), allowing processing of encrypted data without decryption. Their focus is on making FHE accessible to developers through open-source libraries, enabling end-to-end encryption without cryptography expertise. Zama’s solutions, primarily for blockchain and AI applications, aim to add privacy to workflows and enable confidential smart contracts. The company emphasizes performance, boasting a 20x speed improvement in their FHE scheme and aiming for 100x soon, unlocking critical use cases in confidential blockchain and AI.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/cryptography-firm-zama-raises-73-million-for-fhe-solution/