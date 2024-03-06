Fresh $100 Million Claroty Funding Brings Total to $735 Million 

Claroty, a cybersecurity firm specializing in securing cyber-physical systems, has secured $100 million in strategic growth funding, bringing its total investment to $735 million. The funding round saw participation from Delta-v Capital, AB Private Credit Investors at AllianceBernstein, Standard Investments, Toshiba Digital Solutions, SE Ventures, Rockwell Automation, and Silicon Valley Bank. The company plans to utilize the funds to enhance its solutions and technologies, expand its presence in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, and forge strategic partnerships. While previous reports indicated valuations of $1 billion and $2 billion in 2021, Claroty has not confirmed these figures. However, Israeli news outlet Globes reports a valuation increase to $2.5 billion, confirmed by Claroty as an up-round investment, signifying growth. Specializing in protecting extended IoT systems, including OT, IoT, IoMT, and BMS, Claroty’s platform offers visibility, risk and vulnerability management, secure remote access, and threat detection to industrial, healthcare, commercial, and government sectors. The company claims usage by 20% of Fortune 100 companies and surpassed $100 million in ARR in 2023.

