In a recent cyberattack case, incident response firm Sygnia intervened when a company faced a ransomware attack orchestrated by BlackCat. The attack, initiated through a supply chain breach, targeted misconfigured Apache Hadoop, Confluence, Docker, and Redis instances. Sygnia advised the victim to disconnect from the internet, preventing the attackers from encrypting the entire environment and erasing their tracks. Despite the attacker’s attempt to exfiltrate data and initiate encryption, the decisive action thwarted their efforts, showcasing the significance of bold defensive measures. Sygnia’s CEO emphasized the importance of understanding attacker behavior and the urgency in response actions. While the attackers managed to steal some data, the victim’s courageous decision prevented further exploitation. This incident underscores the critical role of timely and resolute incident response, even in the face of imminent threats, in mitigating cyberattacks and minimizing their impact.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/anatomy-of-a-blackcat-attack-through-the-eyes-of-incident-response/