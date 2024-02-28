The US government has placed Canadian network intelligence firm Sandvine on its Entity List, prohibiting organizations from trading with it due to concerns over its provision of deep packet inspection technology to the Egyptian government for mass surveillance and censorship purposes. Sandvine, based in Waterloo, Ontario, provides network policy control products used for congestion management, security, and censorship. The addition to the Entity List follows the US Department of Commerce’s announcement, citing Sandvine’s role in supplying technology used for web monitoring and censorship in Egypt. Six different entries were made for Sandvine’s operations in various countries, effectively restricting trading with the company or providing it with goods or technology. The move coincided with the addition of China’s Chengdu Beizhan Electronics to the Entity List for its involvement in acquiring US-origin items for the University of Electronic Science and Technology, linked to China’s nuclear weapons program. Transactions involving these entities now require licenses from the Bureau of Industry and Security, with applications likely to face denial. SecurityWeek has reached out to Sandvine for comment on the matter.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/us-bans-trading-with-canadian-network-intelligence-firm-sandvine/