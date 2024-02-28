Hackers Steal Personal Information From Pharma Giant Cencora

Global pharmaceutical solutions provider Cencora revealed a cyberattack that compromised personal information from its systems, as disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 21. While the exact nature of the exfiltrated data and its ownership, whether employees or customers, remains unclear, Cencora stated that it has initiated containment measures and launched an investigation with law enforcement and external cybersecurity experts. Despite the breach, the company’s operations and information systems remain functional, and it is yet to determine if the incident will materially impact its financial condition or results of operations. This disclosure aligns with SEC regulations mandating public companies to report cybersecurity incidents with material impacts within four days. Formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, Cencora serves the healthcare industry, facilitating product access and supply chain efficiency for manufacturers, providers, and pharmacies. With over 46,000 employees and substantial revenue exceeding $230 billion annually, Cencora presents an attractive target for cybercriminals seeking financial gain, although no specific ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the breach.

