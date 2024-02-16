EU Watchdog Urged to Reject Meta ‘Pay for Privacy’ Scheme

Civil rights organizations, including NOYB and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, have urged the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) to rule against Meta’s subscription scheme allowing European users to pay to opt out of data tracking on Facebook and Instagram. They argue that such a system violates EU data privacy laws and the Fundamental Right to Data Protection, stating that it eliminates users’ genuine choice to accept or reject data processing. Meta’s subscriptions, priced at 9.99 euros a month on the web and 12.99 euros on mobile, have been criticized for framing privacy as a paid service and commodifying fundamental rights. Complaints have been filed with data protection authorities in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as with European consumer protection authorities. The EDPB is expected to issue a general opinion on the concept of “consent or pay” within eight weeks, but it will not address any specific company. Meta has previously defended its scheme as compliant with regulatory developments and court judgments in Europe.

