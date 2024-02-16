Eight Vulnerabilities Disclosed in the AI Development Supply Chain

Protect AI, an AI cybersecurity startup, has disclosed eight vulnerabilities in the open-source supply chain utilized for in-house AI and ML model development, each assigned a CVE number. Among these vulnerabilities, one is rated critical, and seven are rated high severity. The vulnerabilities include arbitrary file writes, arbitrary file uploads, remote code execution (RCE), server-side template injection bypass, and local file inclusion. Notably, traditional Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) used for standard code development do not suffice for AI/ML development, as they do not account for the machine learning pipeline’s unique risks. Protect AI advocates for the development of an AI/ML Bill of Materials (BOM) to address these risks, including data poisoning and model bias. The company employs both scanning and bounty hunter methods for vulnerability detection, with its AI/ML bug bounty program, huntr, proving highly successful in discovering vulnerabilities and positioning Protect AI as a leader in AI/ML threat intelligence.

