South Korea Says Presumed North Korean Hackers Breached Personal Emails of Presidential Staffer

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 0ffice announced on Wednesday that hackers infiltrated the personal email of a staff member just before Yoon traveled to Europe last November. Yoon’s office attributed the operation to North Korean hackers, and stated the breach did not affect any other officials.

A spokesperson stated that the office constantly defends against hacking attempts from North Korean entities, and noted that this breach did not reach the presidential office’s security system at all. The staffer violated security protocols by using a commercial email service to handle official duties, and this was the account that hackers breached. The North Korean government operates massive hacking programs to commit financial crimes and steal intellectual property from foreign organizations. These malicious operations fund significant portions of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program.

