Albanian Authorities Accuse Iranian-Backed Hackers of Cyberattack on Institute of Statistics

On February 1, a hacking organization attacked Albania’s Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) with a wiper virus that deleted data on six computers and spread to 40. On Tuesday, the National Authority for Electronic Certification and Cyber Security attributed the attack to Homeland Justice, an Iran-backed organization that has previously operated against Albanian entities. Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2022 after a cyber attack severely affected digital infrastructure across the country. An unknown organization conducted a similar cyber operation against the Albanian parliament in late 2023 with negligible impact.

Read More:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/albania-blames-iranian-backed-group-for-cyberattack-on-its-statistical-institute/3137301