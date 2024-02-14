Albanian Authorities Accuse Iranian-Backed Hackers of Cyberattack on Institute of Statistics

Albania’s cybersecurity authorities have accused a hacker group allegedly sponsored by the Iranian government, named “Homeland Justice,” of conducting a sophisticated cyberattack on the country’s Institute of Statistics on February 1st. The attack affected 40 computers, and while Iran’s mission to the United Nations has not responded to requests for comment, the Iranian government has been accused by Albania in the past of similar cyber incidents. In July 2022, Albania blamed the Iranian Foreign Ministry for a cyberattack, leading to a diplomatic fallout and the cutting of diplomatic ties. The United States’ FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have identified “Homeland Justice” as Iranian state cyber actors, a claim denied by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The United States, NATO, and the European Union have backed Albania in this dispute.

