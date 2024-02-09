US Offers $10M Reward for Information on Hive Ransomware Leaders

The US Department of State has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification and location of leaders of the Hive ransomware cybergang, roughly a year after law enforcement dismantled the operation and seized its Tor-based website. The Hive ransomware, operational since June 2021, victimized over 1,500 entities and garnered over $100 million in ransom payments before being taken down. Despite law enforcement’s actions, the malware developers, administrators, and other individuals behind the operation remain unidentified. The reward announcement also includes a $5 million offer for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual connected to the Hive ransomware operation. While such rewards may apply pressure on cybercriminals, their effectiveness in apprehending culprits, particularly those in uncooperative or protected regions, remains uncertain, according to cybersecurity expert Roger Grimes.

