Device Authority Raises $7M for Enterprise IoT Identity and Access Management Platform 

Device Authority, a UK-based provider of device identity management solutions, has secured $7 million in a Series A funding round led by Ten Eleven Ventures. The investment will support the expansion of the company’s product offerings and its presence in North America. Specializing in device identity lifecycle management and identity and access management (IAM) solutions for enterprise IoT ecosystems, Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform offers various capabilities including automated device provisioning, PKI, identity lifecycle management, threat validation, data privacy, code signing, secure update, continuous authorization, external threat intelligence, and HSM access control. The platform is available as a service and as a fully-managed hosted solution on Azure. Ten Eleven Ventures General Partner Dave Palmer commended Device Authority for addressing a critical cybersecurity challenge in IoT by enabling trust in devices and data, ultimately delivering safer products to consumers through its comprehensive KeyScaler platform.

