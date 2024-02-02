Netherlands Fines Uber Over Data Protection

Dutch regulators have fined ride-hailing app Uber €10 million ($10.8 million) for lack of transparency in handling the personal data of its drivers. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) imposed the fine after 170 French drivers complained to a French human rights organisation. The complaint was dealt with in the Netherlands as it is where Uber has its European headquarters. The DPA found that Uber had made it unnecessarily complicated for drivers to submit requests to view or receive copies of their personal data, and the process for drivers to request access to their data was located deep within the app and spread across various menus. Uber has appealed the decision and stated that it has taken steps to improve the situation.

