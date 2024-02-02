Joseph Garrison, a 19-year-old from Wisconsin, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement in a credential stuffing attack on a fantasy sports and betting website, believed to be DraftKings. In November 2022, Garrison used username and password pairs from other data breaches to access around 60,000 user accounts using the same passwords. He and his co-conspirators stole approximately $600,000 from 1,600 accounts. Garrison pleaded guilty in November 2023 and was sentenced to prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay over $175,000 in forfeiture and more than $1.3 million in restitution.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/draftkings-hacker-sentenced-to-18-months-in-prison/