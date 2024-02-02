In a global operation named Synergia, led by Interpol and spanning 50 countries, law enforcement arrested 31 individuals targeting ransomware, banking malware, and phishing. The operation ran from September to November 2023 and identified over 1,300 suspicious command-and-control servers, with 70% taken down. Most of the seized servers were in Europe, with additional takedowns in Hong Kong and Singapore. Cybersecurity firms Kaspersky, Group-IB, Shadowserver, Team Cymru, and Trend Micro assisted law enforcement in the operation. Authorities in Europe arrested 26 individuals, and an additional 70 suspects were identified.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/31-people-arrested-in-global-cybercrime-crackdown/