US Sanctions Two ISIS-Affiliated ‘Cybersecurity Experts’

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against two Egyptian nationals who provided cybersecurity services to ISIS. Mu’min Al-Mawji Mahmud Salim provided cybersecurity training to ISIS supporters and procured web servers for ISIS platforms through his online service, Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF). Mu’min Al-Mawji’s partner, Sarah Jamal Muhammad Al-Sayyid, also helped run EHF through logistical management and cryptocurrency support. The FBI placed both individuals on the wanted list and is offering up to $20,000 for information on their locations.

