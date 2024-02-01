Two More Individuals Charged for DraftKings Hacking

The U.S. Justice Department indicted Joseph Garrison on May 18, 2023 for using leaked login credentials for thousands of DraftKings accounts to steal from users and sell their login information on online stores. The Justice Department recently indicted two more individuals, Nathan Austad (19) and Kamerin Stokes (21), for their participation in the scheme. Austad initially worked with Garrison to access around 60,000 accounts through credential stuffing attacks. Stokes controlled one of the online stores Garrison sold stolen credentials on and sold credentials for accounts valued at over $125,000 himself. In total, the FBI estimates that the three individuals stole about $600,000 from 1,600 unique DraftKings accounts. The FBI arrested Austad and Stokes on Monday, and the two suspects each face up to 20 years in prison.

