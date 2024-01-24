Amazon’s French Warehouses Fined Over Employee Surveillance

France’s data protection agency, CNIL, has fined Amazon’s French warehouses unit €32 million ($34.9 million) for implementing an “excessively intrusive” surveillance system to monitor employee performance. The CNIL found that Amazon France Logistique used data from scanners to monitor workers, even down to the second. Scanners would alert management to inactivity exceeding 10 minutes or if packages were being handled too quickly. The surveillance methods contravened the EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR), as workers were not adequately informed about the surveillance. The fine represents about 3% of Amazon France Logistique’s annual revenue. Amazon plans to appeal the decision.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/amazons-french-warehouses-fined-over-employee-surveillance/