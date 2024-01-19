Apparel and footwear brands owner VF Corporation disclosed that personal information of approximately 35.5 million customers was stolen in a ransomware attack in December 2023. The Denver-based company, which owns popular brands such as Dickies, The North Face, Smartwool, Timberland, and Vans, previously announced the ransomware attack, revealing that certain systems were taken offline. VF Corp clarified that the stolen data did not include Social Security numbers, bank account information, or payment card details. The threat actor was ejected from VF’s IT systems on December 15, 2023, and the company has since restored impacted systems, experiencing only minor residual impacts.

Read more: vhttps://www.securityweek.com/vf-corp-says-data-breach-resulting-from-ransomware-attack-impacts-35-million/