US Gov Publishes Cybersecurity Guidance for Water and Wastewater Utilities

The US government, through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has published new guidance to help organizations in the water and wastewater (WWS) sector enhance their cyber resilience and incident response capabilities. The guidance outlines federal roles, resources, and responsibilities involved in incident response throughout the lifecycle. The document encourages WWS organizations to engage with federal partners, report incidents, implement and strengthen incident response plans, and conduct retrospective analyses to identify “lessons learned” after a cyber incident. The guidance aims to address the increased interest from threat actors in the WWS sector in the United States.

