US Charges Russian Involved in 2013 Hacking of Neiman Marcus, Michaels 

The US Justice Department has announced charges against two Russian nationals, Aleksey Timofeyevich Stroganov and Tim Stigal, accusing them of cybercriminal activities, including Stroganov’s alleged involvement in the 2013 hacking of retailers Michaels and Neiman Marcus. Stroganov and his accomplices are accused of hacking into companies and individuals’ computers to steal personal information, including credit and debit card data. They reportedly obtained hundreds of millions of payment card and banking account records, causing $35 million in losses to impacted financial institutions. Stroganov was arrested by Russian authorities in 2020 but the outcome is unclear. Stigal has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy, computer fraud extortion, and other offenses.

