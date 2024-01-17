Here’s How ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Plans to Deter Election Misinformation in 2024

OpenAI has outlined measures to prevent its generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, from being used to spread election misinformation. The steps include banning the creation of chatbots impersonating real candidates or governments, preventing the misuse of the technology for political campaigning or lobbying until further research is conducted on its persuasive power, and adding digital watermarks to AI images to identify their origin. OpenAI is also partnering with the National Association of Secretaries of State to direct users seeking voting information to a nonpartisan website. The company’s move is seen as a positive step, but it remains to be seen how well the measures will be implemented and enforced.

