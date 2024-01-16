Hacker Behind $2 Million Cryptocurrency Mining Scheme Arrested in Ukraine

The Ukrainian National Police and Europol arrested a 29-year-old from Mykolai, Ukraine, who they suspect is behind a massive cryptojacking operation. A cloud services provider first notified Europol in January 2023 that an attacker had compromised multiple of their customers’ cloud user accounts. Authorities later discovered the individual had hacked over 1,500 user accounts since 2021 using automated password brute-force attacks. After gaining access to victim machines, the individual deployed cryptocurrency mining malware. Ukrainian authorities stated that the suspect had created over one million virtual machines on victim computers to mine over $2 million worth of cryptocurrency. Authorities are still trying to identify the suspect’s accomplices, as well as suspected ties to Russia-linked hacking groups.

