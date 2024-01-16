Netscout, a security solutions provider, recently reported that malicious actors are frequently using free cloud services to conduct botnet scanning activity. The company typically sees between 10,000 and 20,000 IP addresses conducting internet scans per day, but recent spikes in December exceeded 35,000 devices on multiple occasions. On January 5, this statistic jumped even tighter to 1.3 million IP addresses conducting internet scans. Netscout stated that malicious actors are using inexpensive cloud and hosting servers, as well as free trials, to assemble botnet launch pads that scan for zero-day vulnerabilities. This disturbing trend indicates a new wave of automated and efficient exploit reconnaissance. The majority of IPs that conducted internet scans came from the US, China, Taiwan, Russia, and Vietnam.

https://www.securityweek.com/cloud-server-abuse-leads-to-huge-spike-in-botnet-scanning/