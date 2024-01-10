The Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant’s investigation revealed a Dutch engineer recruited by the Netherlands’ intelligence services, the AIVD, likely played a role in deploying the Stuxnet malware at an Iranian nuclear facility. Erik van Sabben, recruited by the AIVD, allegedly installed the Stuxnet malware on a water pump at the Natanz nuclear complex. While details on his awareness or the malware’s exact deployment method remain unclear, this revelation offers a new angle to the Stuxnet narrative. Reports earlier indicated Dutch intelligence recruited an Iranian engineer for a similar purpose. The circumstances surrounding Van Sabben’s death in a motorcycle accident in the United Arab Emirates, weeks after the Stuxnet attack, add an eerie aspect to the story. Despite the investigation’s revelations, key details, such as the precise delivery method of Stuxnet, remain unconfirmed, with conflicting opinions from experts like Michael Hayden and Ralph Langner on the matter. Additionally, doubts have been raised by cybersecurity experts, including Costin Raiu and Mikko Hypponen, regarding the reported development cost of Stuxnet.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/dutch-engineer-used-water-pump-to-get-billion-dollar-stuxnet-malware-into-iranian-nuclear-facility-report/