Nigerian Arrested, Charged in $7.5 Million BEC Scheme Targeting US Charities

Olusegun Samson Adejorin, a Nigerian national, faces charges in the US for his role in a business email compromise (BEC) scheme involving two charitable organizations. Between June and August 2020, Adejorin allegedly targeted charities in Maryland and New York, obtaining employee credentials, accessing email accounts, and impersonating staff to request fraudulent withdrawals totaling over $7.5 million. He used various tactics, including purchasing a credential harvesting tool, creating spoofed domains, and concealing fraudulent emails within employee inboxes. Arrested in Ghana on December 29, 2023, Adejorin faces wire fraud, unauthorized computer access, and identity theft charges, awaiting his initial court appearance in Ghana. While BEC schemes traditionally rely on email, experts note a shift to exploiting other communication channels like SMS, messaging apps, and social media for such fraud, underscoring the need for strengthened security defenses across all platforms.

