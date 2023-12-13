Zero Networks, a cybersecurity startup established in 2019 and headquartered in Tel Aviv and Orlando, has secured $20 million in a Series B funding round, bringing their total raised capital to $45 million. Led by US Venture Partners and joined by CyberArk, F2 Capital, Pico Venture Partners, Venrock, and angel investors, the investment aims to bolster the company’s mission of preventing lateral movement of threats within organizational networks. Zero Networks offers an automated SaaS platform that analyzes network traffic to create detailed security policies, limiting access to assets based on specific user and system requirements. This platform unifies segmentation and remote access, employing firewalls and MFA-driven micro segmentation to grant access to sensitive data only after stringent authentication steps. With a focus on zero trust principles, the solution ensures secure connections for remote employees and third-party entities. The funding will primarily support the expansion of development, marketing, and sales teams as the company continues to scale its operations.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/zero-networks-raises-20-million-to-secure-access-to-enterprise-assets/