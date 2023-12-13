Ukraine war: Dozens wounded in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens were injured in a missile strike on Kyiv overnight, damaging hospitals and kindergartens; six children were among the 53 injured. The strike happened after President Zelensky’s US visit for military aid proved unsuccessful. The EU plans to discuss further aid for Ukraine as Zelensky promises a response. Kyivstar, Ukraine’s major network, was hit by a cyberattack, affecting air raid alerts. The attack, attributed to Russian hackers, disrupted mobile services, forcing people to switch networks. The attack occurred alongside strikes in Odesa. Zelensky arrived in Norway after his US visit, seeking defense support. Meanwhile, the EU debates Ukraine’s potential membership, facing objections from Hungary’s PM, Orban, who opposed substantial aid for Ukraine, leading to tensions within the EU.

