BlackCat/Alphv is a notorious Russian-speaking ransomware group that has operated since November 2021. The Tor-based BlackCat/Alphv leak website has been offline since December 7, reportedly due to law enforcement action.

Threat intelligence company RedSense reported that the leak site was taken down by law enforcement on Sunday. RedSense’s Chief Research Officer added that the admins of other top-tier ransomware groups, such as BlackBasta and LockBit, agree with this assessment. RedSense added that BlackCat/Alphv cybercriminals expect their systems to be restored soon, indicating the law enforcement operation had limited impact.

SOC company ReliaQuest noted that the BlackCat/Alpv website has experienced outages in the past. BlackCat also previously bragged that a takedown would not work against its operation after law enforcement shut down the Hive ransomware group in January 2023. So far, no law enforcement agency has released information regarding an operation against BlackCat/Alphv.

Read More:

https://www.securityweek.com/law-enforcement-reportedly-behind-takedown-of-blackcat-alphv-ransomware-website/