The United States and the United Kingdom have taken legal actions against two Russian individuals linked to cyber operations conducted for Russia’s FSB security service. Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko and Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets face charges related to computer fraud in the US for their alleged involvement in cyberespionage activities targeting government agencies, defense firms, and various institutions in NATO countries. Peretyatko, identified as an FSB officer, and Korinets, believed to have facilitated the cyberattacks, are accused of handling malicious domain registrations. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions on both individuals, while the US has offered rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to their arrest, although the likelihood of their extradition remains uncertain. The cyber operations by this threat actor, tracked as Star Blizzard and other aliases, were reportedly conducted to influence elections and conduct cyberespionage.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/us-uk-announce-charges-and-sanctions-against-two-russian-hackers/