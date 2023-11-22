After a controversial ousting, Sam Altman is set to return to OpenAI as CEO following an agreement reached between him and the company, forming a new board. Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor will chair this board, joined by Larry Summers, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, and others. The removal of Altman had sparked internal chaos and public scrutiny, revealing deep divisions on AI safety. Microsoft’s swift action to hire Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, along with a threat of mass employee departure, led to board members expressing regret and calls for resignations. Microsoft showed support for Altman’s return to OpenAI, emphasizing the necessity of resolving governance issues. Altman, endorsed by Satya Nadella, expressed anticipation for his return, aiming to continue the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft. The exact structural changes in OpenAI’s governance are yet to be determined, with discussions ongoing. The return of Altman and Brockman to OpenAI signifies a significant shift after a period of instability, while Emmett Shear, the interim CEO, expressed satisfaction with the resolution following intense deliberation.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/sam-altman-is-back-as-openai-ceo-just-days-after-being-removed-along-with-a-new-board/