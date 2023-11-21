Two Canadian government contractors, Brookfield Global Relocation Services (BGRS) and SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Services, suffered data breaches in October. The Canadian government recently announced that the sensitive data of an undisclosed number of government employees were exposed.

The two contractors stored information on members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Armed Forces, and the Government of Canada dating back to 1999. Employees who utilized these relocation services in the least 24 years may have had their personal or financial information exposed.

The LockBit ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the SIRVA data breach and leaked 1.5TB of archives allegedly stolen from SIRVA’s servers. The ransomware gang also released records of failed negotiations with SIRVA representatives, who stated the stolen data was only worth $1 million.

Read More:

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/canadian-government-discloses-data-breach-after-contractor-hacks/