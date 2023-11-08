FBI Highlights Emerging Initial Access Methods Used by Ransomware Groups 

The FBI has issued a warning on ransomware operators exploiting vulnerabilities in third-party vendors and services to gain initial access to victim environments. Between 2022 and 2023, multiple ransomware attacks abused gaming vendors to compromise servers of small and tribal casinos and encrypt personal information. The FBI warns of callback-phishing data theft and extortion attacks by the Silent Ransom Group (SRG), also known as Luna Moth. To mitigate the risk, the FBI recommends organizations create backups, review vendor security, secure user accounts, implement phishing-resistant MFA, monitor suspicious activity, disable unused ports and services, and keep systems and applications updated.

