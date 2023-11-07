Ransomware Gang Leaks Data Allegedly Stolen From Canadian Hospitals

Hackers recently targeted five Canadian hospitals with data breaches: Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Windsor Regional Hospital. The Daixin ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bluewater Health announced it alone lost information on 5.6 million visits made by 270,000 unique patients during the breach. The other four hospitals mainly lost current and past employee personal information and a limited number of medical records. The Daixin ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the hack and has since posted some of the information it stole from the hospitals online. In total, the group claims it exfiltrated over 160 GB of personally identifiable information and protected health information records.

