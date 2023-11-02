AP News Site Hit by Apparent Denial-of-Service Attack

The Associated Press news website experienced various outages on Tuesday afternoon that were likely caused by a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The home page would load, but users could not access links to individual stories.

AP news noted that the hacktivist group Anonymous Sudan stated on its Telegram channel Tuesday that it would conduct attacks on Western news outlets. Anonymous Sudan has targeted various organizations in response to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The group later returned to its Telegram channel and posted screenshots of AP and other news sites as proof of their effectiveness. Despite the statement’s alignment with AP’s DDoS attack, the news outlet has not confirmed links between the cybercrime group and the incident. Analysts also noted that cybercrime groups often boast about DDoS attacks that have minimal impact in reality.

