US Government Releases Anti-Phishing Guidance

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with the NSA, FBI, and MS-ISAC, has released a joint guide that provides details on common phishing techniques and recommendations on mitigating them. Phishing attacks often involve social engineering tactics to trick victims into revealing their credentials or visiting malicious websites. Threat actors impersonate trusted sources like supervisors or IT personnel to send phishing emails to steal usernames and passwords. The guide suggests implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to reduce the risk of credential theft phishing, but warns against using weak forms of MFA. It also offers recommendations for reducing the risk of successful credential phishing attacks, including training employees on social engineering, implementing phishing-resistant MFA, and blocking malicious domains and IPs.

