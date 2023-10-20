FBI: Thousands of Remote IT Workers Sent Wages to North Korea to Help Fund Weapons Program

The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI have revealed that IT workers contracted with U.S. companies have been secretly sending millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea to fund its ballistic missile program. These workers, dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with U.S. companies, have used false identities to obtain employment. The money they earned was funneled to North Korea, and they also infiltrated the companies’ computer networks to steal information. To combat such schemes, the FBI recommends that employers take additional proactive steps with remote IT workers to make it harder for bad actors to hide their identities.

