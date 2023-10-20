CipherStash Raises $3 Million for Encryption-in-Use Technology

Australian cybersecurity startup CipherStash has secured $3 million in a seed funding round led by Skip Capital, bringing its total funding to $6 million. The Sydney-based company, founded in 2022, uses queryable encryption technology to protect data even when in use, enabling tighter access controls and logging data access. CipherStash’s solution aims to prevent data breaches and cyberattacks, and it can integrate with various programming languages and databases. The latest funding will support the company’s efforts to expand its digital defense offerings to counter increasingly complex cybercriminal tactics.

