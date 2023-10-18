Former Navy IT Manager Sentenced to Prison for Hacking, Selling PII

Former US Navy IT manager Marquis Hooper has been sentenced to over five years in prison for hacking into a database and selling PII on the dark web. Hooper falsely claimed he needed access to a company’s PII database to perform background checks for the Navy, but then added his wife to the account, stealing the PII of over 9,000 people and selling it for $160,000 in Bitcoin. Some buyers of the PII used it to create fake driver’s licenses and withdraw money from victims’ accounts. Hooper’s wife, Natasha Chalk, faces up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing in November.

