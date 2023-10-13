SEC Investigating Progress Software Over MOVEit Hack

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is conducting an investigation into the data breach incident associated with the vulnerability in Progress Software’s MOVEit transfer tool, which exposed data from over 2,000 organizations and 60 million individuals. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-34362, was exploited by the Cl0p ransomware group to steal data from organizations using the MOVEit Transfer managed file transfer (MFT) software. Progress Software confirmed in a recent filing that the SEC has launched an investigation into the incident, and the company intends to cooperate fully with the SEC in its investigation. Additionally, Progress Software revealed that it has incurred $1.0 million of costs related to the MOVEit vulnerability.

