Microsoft Offers Up to $15,000 in New AI Bug Bounty Program

Microsoft has introduced a bug bounty program focused on artificial intelligence (AI), offering rewards of up to $15,000 for identifying vulnerabilities in its AI-powered Bing. The program will concentrate initially on bing.com in browsers and the Bing integration in Edge, Microsoft Start Application, and the Skype mobile apps. Microsoft is interested in reports describing inference manipulation, model manipulation, and inferential information disclosure vulnerabilities. It will also accept reports on bugs and vulnerability chains that impact or modify Bing’s chat behavior, reveal Bing’s internal workings, or bypass Bing’s chat mode session limits. Vulnerabilities in Bing-related online services are not within the program’s scope but may be considered under the M365 Bounty Program instead.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-offers-up-to-15000-in-new-ai-bug-bounty-program/