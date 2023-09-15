California Settles With Google Over Location Privacy Practices for $93 Million

Google has agreed to a $93 million settlement with the state of California to resolve a lawsuit over its location-privacy practices. This comes after a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in November 2022 regarding Google’s tracking of users’ locations, sparked by a 2018 Associated Press report. The settlement includes various restrictions on Google, such as increased transparency in location tracking, disclosure of how location information may be used for ad personalization, and providing additional information to users when enabling location-related account settings. Google admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

