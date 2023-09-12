Court Convicts Portuguese Hacker in Football Leaks Trial and Gives Him a 4-year Suspended Sentence

A three-judge panel found Rui Pinto, the Portuguese hacker behind the “Football Leaks” campaign that exposed the salaries and transfer fees of various famous football players, guilty on nine accounts. The court was unable to prove he hacked a Portuguese soccer federation website but found significant evidence he illegally accessed computers at the Doyen sports investment fund.

Pinto admitted in court that he was behind the 2015-2018 campaign that published sensitive information about Neymar, Radamel Falcao, Gareth Bale, and the Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain football clubs. He also claimed whistleblower status given the information he uncovered was used in various investigations across Europe. The Portuguese court convicted him of extorting his access to Doyen’s computers regardless of his pleas. Pinto was given a suspended sentence of four years.

