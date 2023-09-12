After Microsoft and X, Hackers Launch DDoS Attack on Telegram

Anonymous Sudan is a hacker group dedicated to launching cyberattacks against any entity it views as opposing Sudan. The group emerged in 2019 and has since executed DDoS attacks against targets in Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, India, Sweden, Israel, and the United Kingdom. The group recently launched an attack against Telegram after the platform suspended their account.

Anonymous Sudan launched their most notable DDoS attack against Microsoft 365 in June, which temporarily impacted Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and Azure cloud computing services. The hacker group also targeted the social media platform X in August, hoping to pressure Elon Musk into providing Sudan with Starlink service. Two threat intelligence and cybersecurity firms, SOCRadar and Truesec, noted that current Anonymous Sudan DDoS attacks seemingly have no relevance to Sudanese politics. The firms reported that the hacker group might have ties to the Russia-based KillNet hacking group and may not operate out of Sudan at all. The group’s latest attack on Telegram was strictly retaliatory and did not serve a larger political aim.

