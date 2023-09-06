Upwind, an Israeli startup, has secured $50 million in funding to accelerate the development of its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The company has now raised $80 million in total over the course of 10 months. Upwind is building a software platform that offers runtime-powered threat detection, vulnerability management, and multi-cloud security posture management across serverless, virtual machines, and containers. The company aims to address major security challenges by focusing on runtime, creating a runtime-centered security strategy that bridges the gap between Dev and Ops and provides security teams with an accurate view of their cloud environment.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/investors-betting-big-on-upwind-for-cnapp-tech/