Ransomware Attack on Fencing Systems Maker Zaun Impacts UK Military Data

British mesh fencing manufacturer Zaun specializes in high-security products used by prisons, military bases, and utilities. The company disclosed a LockBit ransomware attack that may have impacted UK military and intelligence data.

In a recent announcement, Zaun stated that the cyber incident occurred in August. The company was able to thwart the ransomware attack and prevented hackers from encrypting their data, but the attackers were still able to download some data. LockBit was likely able to access email records, orders, drawings, and project files, but Zaun did not believe they stored any classified or highly sensitive data in their systems. The hackers published some of the stolen data online, which revealed details concerning military, intelligence, and research bases. LockBit operators extracted over $91 million in ransom payments from targeted organizations last year.

